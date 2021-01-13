Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other news, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $277,567.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,660.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $1,037,706. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.