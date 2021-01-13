Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXO opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXO. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.99.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

