Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.75. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 3,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.