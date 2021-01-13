Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

