Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,810,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

