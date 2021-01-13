Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.63. 74,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,950. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $229.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.