Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. 714,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day moving average of $192.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $216.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

