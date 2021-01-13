Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,407,000 after purchasing an additional 482,342 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

