Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.85. 23,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.00. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $181.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.