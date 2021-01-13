Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

