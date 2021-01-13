Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

