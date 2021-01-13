Content Value Network Market Cap Hits $6.80 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $574,405.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.