ContextLogic Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.02) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

WISH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

