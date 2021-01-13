Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,769 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,935.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average of $193.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

