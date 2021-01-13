Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.05. 2,097,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.50. The company has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

