Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. 2,199,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.