CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.52

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

CONX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONX)

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

