Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Copart by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

