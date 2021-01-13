Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Corning worth $38,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 57.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,581. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 185.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

