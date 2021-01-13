Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $29.12 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and $8.26 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

