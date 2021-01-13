Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 24,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

