Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 24,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.