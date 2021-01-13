Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJREF. TD Securities raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of CJREF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

