Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to $6.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

