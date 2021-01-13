Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.84. 872,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.39. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

