Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.84. 872,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

