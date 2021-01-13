Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.84. 872,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

