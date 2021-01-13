Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CJR.B traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 872,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

