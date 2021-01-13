Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $5.87

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $5.87 or 0.00017175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $506.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.58 or 0.99910300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,520,242 coins and its circulating supply is 208,735,639 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

