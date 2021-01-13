Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COSM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Cosmos has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

