CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $882.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $893.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

