Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.11 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.20 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

