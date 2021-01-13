Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Decreased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. 1,887,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.