COVA (COVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102,832.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, COVA has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $452,425.14 and $102,832.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

