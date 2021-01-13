Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Covanta worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Covanta by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 127,091 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

