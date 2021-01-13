Covesting (COV) Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $4.65 million and $58,406.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.