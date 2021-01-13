Covesting (COV) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $96,429.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars.

