Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.82

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 22991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $765.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Cowen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

