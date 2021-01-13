Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 10,972 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

RY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. 12,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $85.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

