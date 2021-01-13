Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

