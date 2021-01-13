Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 16,406 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after buying an additional 4,627,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. 49,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

