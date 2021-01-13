Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

DLR stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

