Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. 108,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

