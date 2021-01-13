Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 374 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $335.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

