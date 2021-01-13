Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Unilever comprises approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

