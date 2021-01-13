CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.50 ($1.74). 280,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.61. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a market cap of £89.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85.
About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)
