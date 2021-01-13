CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.50 ($1.74). 280,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.61. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a market cap of £89.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

