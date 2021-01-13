Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Cream has a market capitalization of $43,794.25 and $127.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.23 or 0.99548357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00376629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00612597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00141633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00026416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.