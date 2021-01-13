Cream Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 143% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $63,473.15 and approximately $260.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 108.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.11 or 0.99957713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00354431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00552539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00149835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00027998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

