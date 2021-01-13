Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RWA traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 521 ($6.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The company has a market cap of £396.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.16. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 614 ($8.02).

In other Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed bought 12,000 shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

