Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $420.06 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $420.06 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.11 or 0.99957713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,716 coins and its circulating supply is 538,532,984 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

